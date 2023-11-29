Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Loule, Portugal

4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
€2,38M
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
6 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 105 m²
€625,000
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
4 bedroom villa in an excellent location. This fantastic villa is located in the Villas …
€2,45M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
Villa 2 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
5 room house in Almancil, Portugal
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
7 room house in Almancil, Portugal
7 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Prédio urbano destinado a habitação, composto por sete compartimentos, cisterna e logradouro…
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€4,00M
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Contemporary style detached villa located in Vale Judeu, 5 minutes from Vilamoura and Almanc…
€1,98M
Villa 3 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Confortable and spacious family home with 3 en-suite bedrooms on the ground-floor, 1 study w…
€965,000
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This charming, one-storey, traditional-style villa is situated in the Valverde area, in the …
€2,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
€7,85M
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
4 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
This fantastic villa, fully furnished, is a modern, spacious property with contemporary arch…
€2,80M
4 room house in Boliqueime, Portugal
4 room house
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 4 bedroom en-suite villa. 3 bedrooms located on the lower floor and 1 bedroom located…
€1,75M
2 room house in Almancil, Portugal
2 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Villa located in Vale do Garrão, close to the beach and with excellent access. The property…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Villa 3 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
€1,78M
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very quiet r…
€550,000
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
This townhouse is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very qu…
€550,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Almancil, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 6+1 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture is located in Almancil. Th…
€1,50M
