Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Loule
Houses
Houses for sale in Loule, Portugal
132 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
4
5
2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
€2,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
6
7
721 m²
3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
3
4
105 m²
€625,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
5
3
198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5
4
234 m²
3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
4
4
400 m²
4 bedroom villa in an excellent location. This fantastic villa is located in the Villas …
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
7
7
500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
2
1
72 m²
2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
5
7
527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4
5
489 m²
2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4
4
280 m²
2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Almancil, Portugal
7
3
174 m²
2
Prédio urbano destinado a habitação, composto por sete compartimentos, cisterna e logradouro…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5
6
453 m²
3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
5
5
600 m²
3
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4
3
414 m²
Contemporary style detached villa located in Vale Judeu, 5 minutes from Vilamoura and Almanc…
€1,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3
4
380 m²
2
Confortable and spacious family home with 3 en-suite bedrooms on the ground-floor, 1 study w…
€965,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
4
3
1
This charming, one-storey, traditional-style villa is situated in the Valverde area, in the …
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
5
694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
€7,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5
6
252 m²
3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4
3
399 m²
This fantastic villa, fully furnished, is a modern, spacious property with contemporary arch…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Boliqueime, Portugal
4
6
389 m²
2
Modern 4 bedroom en-suite villa. 3 bedrooms located on the lower floor and 1 bedroom located…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Almancil, Portugal
2
3
141 m²
Villa located in Vale do Garrão, close to the beach and with excellent access. The property…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4
5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4
4
305 m²
3
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3
3
280 m²
2
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
€1,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4
4
181 m²
3
The villa is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very quiet r…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4
4
181 m²
3
This townhouse is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very qu…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Almancil, Portugal
7
6
447 m²
2
This stunning 6+1 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture is located in Almancil. Th…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
