Houses for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

5 bedroom house in Oeiras, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
5-bedroom villa with a studio, totaling 510 sqm of gross construction area, swimming pool, g…
$2,28M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
This large 4 bedroom villa is located on a plot of 433 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa has mo…
$2,21M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
$1,87M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
This large villa with 4 bedrooms is located on a plot of 388 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa …
$2,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,60M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
This large 4 bedroom villa is located on a plot of 386 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa has mo…
$2,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
This large villa with 4 bedrooms is located on a plot of 460 square meters and has 3 floors.…
$2,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,58M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
This large 4 bedroom villa is located on a plot of 414 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa has mo…
$1,86M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, new, 185 sq.m., total external area of 256 m2, a terrace of 62 m2 and…
$1,58M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Castle 10 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
description A piece of Portuguese history can be yours! The Quinta do Relógio dates from…
$12,51M
4 bedroom house in Oeiras, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
House with 370 sqm in a land of 1.140 sqm, built in 2005, modern lines, in very good conditi…
$2,18M
