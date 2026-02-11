Houses for sale in Esposende, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Marinhas, Portugal
House
Marinhas, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 792 m²
Warehouse with 792 sqm of gross area in the centre of Faro, Algarve. The space also comprise…
$582,683
5 bedroom house in Esposende, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 417 m²
5-bedroom villa with 417 sqm of gross private area, swimming pool, garden and garage, set on…
$3,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Esposende, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Charming villa with 3 bedrooms on a plot of 230 m2 with a great location a few meters from t…
$522,860
