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Houses for sale in Grandola, Portugal

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa   200   m2   consists of   of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped wi…
$686,570
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4 bedroom house in Grandola, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Grandola, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
This spectacular villa is brand new and has been made ready to move in, with luxury finishin…
$4,43M
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