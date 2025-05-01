Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Portugal

Lisbon
16
Madeira
17
Cascais
27
Albufeira
10
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$667,066
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$498,318
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedroom v…
$586,881
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$883,623
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$828,397
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
A timeless luxury and truly unique estate located in Luz de Tavira, very close to the Bohemi…
$4,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal!   A 3-bedroo…
$800,136
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$849,405
Leave a request

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go