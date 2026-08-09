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Houses for sale in Portimao, Portugal

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Mexilhoeira Grande
7
Alvor
4
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32 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this magnificent three-story villa located in the prestigious residential area of V…
$984,648
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4 bedroom house in Alvor, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxury Villa with 4 Bedrooms, Alvor, Portimão. We present to you a truly stunning villa wher…
$4,14M
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House in Portimao, Portugal
House
Portimao, Portugal
Detached single-storey villa with an excellent and quiet residential location just 900m from…
$1,11M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Contemporary Single-Storey Villa Under Construction – Prime Location We are pleased to prese…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Experience refined Algarve living in this sophisticated 4-bedroom en-suite villa, perfectly …
$1,15M
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Cottage in Portimao, Portugal
Cottage
Portimao, Portugal
Located in the charming city of Portimão, this beautiful property is waiting for its new own…
$371,670
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa
Portimao, Portugal
This delightful, quirky villa is available for annual rental & is in an excellent location j…
$1,965
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Alvor, Portugal
House
Alvor, Portugal
Villa located in a very quiet area on the outskirts of Alvor, on a plot of land of 1070m2, i…
$3,98M
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Habita
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alvor, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 575 m²
This remarkable four bedroom villa for sale is situated in a prime location of Alvor, within…
$4,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale is located in Mexilhoeira Grande, nestled in a quiet resid…
$931,899
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
This magnificent seven bedroom villa is situated in the charming town of Mexilhoeira Grande,…
$3,16M
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3 bedroom house in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
3 bedroom villa of Modern Architecture in the Monte Canelas Urbanization, Mexilhoeira Grande…
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale is located in Mexilhoeira Grande, nestled in a quiet resid…
$1,01M
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House in Portimao, Portugal
House
Portimao, Portugal
Unique opportunity in the heart of Portimão located in the historic center of the city. Its…
$2,04M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$865,542
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$589,222
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$586,155
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$681,146
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
$729,084
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$681,146
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alvor, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa is located in a very quiet residential area, in a cul-de-sac. On the ground f…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$725,848
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
$729,084
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$669,971
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$692,322
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$714,673
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$703,497
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$722,757
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$658,795
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$583,658
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Property types in Portimao

villas

Properties features in Portimao, Portugal

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