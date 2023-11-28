Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Portimao, Portugal

villas
21
House To archive
25 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent villa in a city resort, 480m2 plot with excellent sun exposure, in a resort with…
€578,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
4 room house in good condition, with кондиционер, with вид на горы in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4 room house in good condition, with кондиционер, with вид на горы
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa located in a very quiet area on the outskirts of Alvor, on a plot of land of 1070m2, i…
€3,50M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
3 room townhouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
3 room townhouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa is located in a very quiet residential area, in a cul-de-sac. On the ground f…
€1,10M
Villa 9 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 383 m²
Detached villa overlooking Praia da Rocha in Portimão. Situated in a unique and exclusiv…
€2,95M
Villa 6 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3/3
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€589,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€639,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€609,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€524,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€619,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€599,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€629,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€609,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€649,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€589,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€774,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€524,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€529,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€629,500
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€649,500
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Rooms 4
€3,89M
Villa Villa with Bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa Villa with Bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Area 2 293 m²
€1,40M
4 room house in good condition, with кондиционер, with бассейн in Portimao, Portugal
4 room house in good condition, with кондиционер, with бассейн
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Floor 2/2
House, fully equipped, in excellent condition. On the lower floor, there is a very pleasant …
€1,15M
