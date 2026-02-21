Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algoz
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Algoz, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Algoz, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
5-bedroom villa, 170 sqm (construction gross area) and 2, 540 sqm (land), with a project und…
$922,364
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Algoz, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
5-bedroom villa, 170 sqm (construction gross area) and 2, 540 sqm (land), with a project und…
$922,364
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Algoz, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
5-bedroom villa, 170 sqm (construction gross area) and 2, 540 sqm (land), with a project und…
$920,639
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
5 bedroom house in Algoz, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
5-bedroom villa, 170 sqm (construction gross area) and 2, 540 sqm (land), with a project und…
$920,639
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go