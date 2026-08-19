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Houses for sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

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Carvoeiro
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Lagoa
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48 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
3 bedroom villa with pool and garage – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Discover this recently renovated tw…
$1,06M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$498,185
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Detached house, situated in a prime seafront location in the Alfanzina area. The ground floo…
$1,77M
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
$3,17M
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2 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Villa 2 Bedrooms – Carvoeiro – Lagoa We present this magnificent two-storey semi-detached vi…
$613,921
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Presenting a contemporary, elegant, recently constructed villa with beautiful sea views. The…
$2,66M
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4 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Luxury Modern Villa in the Heart of Carvoeiro – Exclusive Location! Discover this magnificen…
$3,07M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
4 Bedroom luxury villa, Carvoeiro. Uniquely chaming luxury villa located in one of the most …
$3,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale in Carvoeiro is situated within a five minute drive from th…
$2,11M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$734,979
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$550,934
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
A Masterpiece of Modern Luxury with Breathtaking Views Indulge in the epitome of sophisticat…
$1,58M
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6 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 235 m²
Excellent Villa in Carvoeiro, Lagoa. A modern six-bedroom Villa, situated in a peaceful area…
$2,12M
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2 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Villa 2 Bedrooms – Carvoeiro – Lagoa We present this magnificent two-storey semi-detached vi…
$619,830
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
House worthy of a work of art, sea view in Carvoeiro – Lagoa Unique 5 bedroom Moroccan-style…
$2,84M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Villa T4, Carvoeiro, Algarve. Come and explore this traditional house in a residential area …
$797,684
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 427 m²
Villa 3 bedroom with swimming pool – Carvoeiro Excellent opportunity to purchase a beautiful…
$2,30M
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4 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Alfanzina, Just Minutes from Carvoeiro …
$3,25M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 252 m²
Charming villa in Lagoa – Elegance and comfort in every detail Located in a peaceful residen…
$2,56M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$451,405
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
4 bedroom villa with stunning ocean views – Carvoeiro . This contemporary-style villa is loc…
$2,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This 5-Star resort in the Algarve is close to the beautiful villages of Carvoeiro and Ferrag…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
3 bedroom villa with pool and garage – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Discover this recently renovated tw…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
Excellent villa with 4 rooms and a swimming pool, in one of the most sought area in Carvoeir…
$2,24M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
A True Oasis of Luxury on the Frontline of the Sea , A Palatial Residence Offering Harmony, …
$6,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 102 m²
Nestled in the charming beach side town of Carveiro, this beautiful property has an old-worl…
$1,41M
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 325 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa with breathtaking views of the golf course and surrounding lands…
$2,35M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Positioned two minutes from the breathtaking beaches of Carvoeiro, this exclusive private co…
$498,185
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Villa 3 +1 with pool – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Magnificent villa that combines the charm of tradit…
$2,71M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
$1,90M
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Property types in Lagoa e Carvoeiro

villas

Properties features in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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Luxury
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