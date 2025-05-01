Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Portugal

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This outstanding property is located in Parque Natural de Sintra-Cascais, a protected world …
$6,00M
7 bedroom house in Amarante, Portugal
7 bedroom house
Amarante, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is situated on top of a valley that gives you a breathtaking panoramic view over t…
$826,430
