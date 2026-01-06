Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Carvoeiro, Portugal

Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Positioned two minutes from the breathtaking beaches of Carvoeiro, this exclusive private co…
$492,193
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$456,959
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This 5-Star resort in the Algarve is close to the beautiful villages of Carvoeiro and Ferrag…
$1,04M
6 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 235 m²
Excellent Villa in Carvoeiro, Lagoa. A modern six-bedroom Villa, situated in a peaceful area…
$2,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This 5-Star resort in the Algarve is close to the beautiful villages of Carvoeiro and Ferrag…
$1,04M
4 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Luxury Modern Villa in the Heart of Carvoeiro – Exclusive Location! Discover this magnificen…
$3,01M
4 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Luxury Modern Villa in the Heart of Carvoeiro – Exclusive Location! Discover this magnificen…
$3,01M
4 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Alfanzina, Just Minutes from Carvoeiro …
$3,17M
4 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Luxury Modern Villa in the Heart of Carvoeiro – Exclusive Location! Discover this magnificen…
$3,01M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$544,307
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale in Carvoeiro is situated within a five minute drive from th…
$2,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
A Masterpiece of Modern Luxury with Breathtaking ViewsIndulge in the epitome of sophisticati…
$1,81M
