Seaview Apartments for Sale in Portugal

Lisbon
241
Madeira
29
Porto
59
Cascais
30
51 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 6/7
The development consists of four five-storey buildings, plus the Recuado. In total, there ar…
$797,732
5 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
Closed condominium located in one of the best residential areas of Funchal, surrounded by se…
$849,405
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 22/26
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
$1,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Marina da…
$762,451
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an excellent balcony of 10.95 m2. on the 2nd floor in the new compl…
$566,270
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   famous f…
$1,20M
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms with an area of 127 sq. m., a balcony of 8 sq. m. and 2 parking sp…
$498,884
2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 86 m2, balcony of 6 and 3 m2 in a new complex under constructio…
$362,413
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a balcony of 13…
$707,838
Condo 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$683,409
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
In Vila Nova de Gaia, Canidelo, Ocean Living is located right by the ocean, making the beach…
$552,680
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$696,512
4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the penultimate floor,…
$736,151
1 bedroom apartment in Vila do Conde, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila do Conde, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment 69 m2 with ocean views, 1 bedroom and garage in the new complex Legacy Living, loc…
$428,100
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,58M
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Leça da Palmeira.View of the Atlantic Ocean, quality construction and…
$282,002
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of block C of a gated community next to…
$1,24M
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 26
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
$1,73M
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
The project of the complex was created by Renzo Piano, Italian architect, awarded the Pritzk…
$617,234
Apartment in Loule, Portugal
Apartment
Loule, Portugal
Area 114 m²
A two-room apartment with an additional room in a complex only 500 meters from the priae-da-…
$377,100
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Luxury apartment 2 bedrooms in a closed condominium with swimming pool. Ocean view, Matosinh…
$396,389
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$328,437
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 49 square meters. m, a veranda of 3 square meters. m an…
$300,123
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage for 3 cars and with a huge terrace of 154 m in a n…
$611,572
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Enjoy the comfort of a new building in Tavira - a new 2 bedroom apartment with a total area …
$396,389
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
2 bedroom apartment in the new modern building Atrium Piornais in San Martinho, Funchal.Loca…
$373,738
3 bedroom apartment in Arcozelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Arcozelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Apartment of 131 m2, with 3 bedrooms, on 2 facades (south, west), and with garage box.The to…
$243,496
4 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 12/16
Bright and elegant 4 bedroom apartment designed following the highest quality standards. …
$3,26M
