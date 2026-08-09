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Houses for sale in Olhao, Portugal

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Moncarapacho
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17 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
This two-bedroom villa with 9,000m2 of agricultural land is for sale in Moncarapacho, Olhão,…
$1,47M
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3 bedroom house in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Development of 6 T3 Villas in Fuseta. These residences stand out for their perfect combinati…
$1,48M
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3 bedroom house in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Development of 6 T3 Villas in Fuseta. These residences stand out for their perfect combinati…
$1,51M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with pool and sea views located in Fuseta, Olhão, Algarve. Stunning thre…
$827,228
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House in Olhao, Portugal
House
Olhao, Portugal
$344,397
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with pool and sea views located in Fuseta, Olhão, Algarve. Stunning thre…
$803,593
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
This charming detached villa, which combines authentic Algarve character with modern upgrade…
$875,633
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3 bedroom house in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with pool and sea views located in Fuseta, Olhão, Algarve. Stunning thre…
$803,593
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new 3-bedroom house is located in the northern part of Olhán, one of the most picturesqu…
$404,565
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
This Quinta Manor House near Fuseta is set in grounds of 40.000sqm, offering a peaceful envi…
$1,90M
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4 bedroom house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Townhouse in the final stages of construction, located in the parish of Quelfes, in the muni…
$557,962
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4 bedroom house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
4 bedroom villa under construction with pool and countryside views - Olhão Located in a qui…
$418,472
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4 bedroom house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Townhouse in the final stages of construction, located in the parish of Quelfes, in the muni…
$546,803
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House in Olhao, Portugal
House
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into a villa.…
$669,555
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
$221,895
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3 bedroom townthouse in Fuseta, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuseta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom House Located in the Charming Coastal Village of Fuseta, Algarve. Thi…
$802,598
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Inserted in a plot with 1.355,00 m2, this villa is located in a residential area for excelle…
$892,740
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Property types in Olhao

villas

Properties features in Olhao, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
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