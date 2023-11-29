Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Olhao, Portugal

4 room house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
4 bedroom villa under construction with pool and countryside views - Olhão Located in a qui…
€395,000
House in Olhao, Portugal
House
Olhao, Portugal
Plot of approximately 4.5 ha comprising 2 independent houses. One of the houses has aroun…
€1,45M
Villa 3 room villa in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 253 m²
Contemporary villa located 10mn from Olhão, 5mn from Moncarapacho, and 20mn from Faro. This…
€890,000
4 room house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
4 Bedroom Villa with garage and sea views - Olhão Semi-detached villa located in a quiet vi…
€500,000
4 room house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Townhouse in the final stages of construction, located in the parish of Quelfes, in the muni…
€500,000
4 room house in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Townhouse in the final stages of construction, located in the parish of Quelfes, in the muni…
€490,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Inserted in a plot with 1.355,00 m2, this villa is located in a residential area for excelle…
€800,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
€210,000
