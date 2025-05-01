Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
32
Madeira
18
Porto
5
Cascais
33
33 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$667,066
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$407,714
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$453,015
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda district, the 3 psalni house, recently renovated, includ…
$764,465
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
The house is located in one of the quietest areas of Obidos, Perola da Lagoa.It is in excell…
$396,389
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$293,611
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$396,389
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern Village with garden and swimming pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre…
$1,59M
Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$876,002
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-level house with 2 bedrooms with an area of 143 sq.m., new, with a parking lot, a garden…
$821,092
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$547,017
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful town of Caldas da Rain…
$424,703
Villa 3 bedrooms in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-storey villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a…
$447,353
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$486,992
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, new, 185 sq.m., total external area of 256 m2, a terrace of 62 m2 and…
$1,54M
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$645,548
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
Separate two-storey villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated …
$1,69M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, swimming pool and garage for two cars, located in a close…
$453,016
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$385,064
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
Villa triplex 3 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 241 sq.m. and an external area of 274 sq…
$1,34M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$396,389
Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
New house with 3 bedrooms, an area of 187 sq.m., with parking, garden 54 sq.m. and 2 balconi…
$1,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,27M
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
$447,353
