Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Machico
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Machico, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
4-bedroom villa with 205 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a pool, garden, and sea v…
$1,45M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
4-bedroom villa with 205 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a pool, garden, and sea v…
$1,46M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Single-story 3-bedroom villa with 260 sqm of gross construction area, pool, garden, barbecue…
$1,45M
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
2-bedroom villa in ruins, for restoration, in the picturesque area of Ribeira Seca, in the m…
$68,647
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Detached 5+1 bedroom villa with a gross construction area of 227 sqm, set on a plot of land …
$2,04M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Detached 5+1 bedroom villa with a gross construction area of 227 sqm, set on a plot of land …
$2,04M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Single-story 3-bedroom villa with 260 sqm of gross construction area, pool, garden, barbecue…
$1,46M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
4-bedroom villa with 205 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a pool, garden, and sea v…
$1,46M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Detached 5+1 bedroom villa with a gross construction area of 227 sqm, set on a plot of land …
$2,04M
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
3 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Single-story 3-bedroom villa with 260 sqm of gross construction area, pool, garden, barbecue…
$1,46M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
2-bedroom villa in ruins, for restoration, in the picturesque area of Ribeira Seca, in the m…
$68,757
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Detached 5+1 bedroom villa with a gross construction area of 227 sqm, set on a plot of land …
$2,04M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
2-bedroom villa in ruins, for restoration, in the picturesque area of Ribeira Seca, in the m…
$68,757
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Single-story 3-bedroom villa with 260 sqm of gross construction area, pool, garden, barbecue…
$1,46M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Machico, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Machico, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
4-bedroom villa with 205 sqm of gross construction area, featuring a pool, garden, and sea v…
$1,46M
Leave a request

Properties features in Machico, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go