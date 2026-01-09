Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Obidos, Portugal

37 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Obidos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
3-bedroom house with 185 m² of gross construction area, private pool and garden, located in …
$699,362
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Obidos, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
"5-bedroom villa, 310 sqm (gross construction area), garden, private swimming pool and parki…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Nicole
Tekce
Vienna Property
3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$652,605
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
$594,336
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
One-story villa with 2 bedrooms, 119 sq.m, total built-up area,   located in the resort hote…
$372,917
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$419,532
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful town of Caldas da Rain…
$437,012
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
The house is located in one of the quietest areas of Obidos, Perola da Lagoa.It is in excell…
$407,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$407,878
Leave a request
