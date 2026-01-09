Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

14 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Matosinhos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 381 m²
4-bedroom villa, 381 sqm (gross construction area), with elevator, garage and balcony, set i…
$1,49M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Perafita, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Perafita, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
4-bedroom villa with 550 sqm of gross construction area, garden and garage, set on a 3125 sq…
$920,639
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lavra, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lavra, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
5-bedroom villa with 600 sqm of gross private area, a garage for two cars, in the second lin…
$1,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
3-bedroom villa, 349 sqm (gross construction area), with elevator, garage and balcony, set i…
$1,52M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
3-bedroom villa, 364 sqm (gross construction area), with elevator, garage and balcony, set i…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Matosinhos, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
