Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Almancil
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Almancil, Portugal

villas
24
House Delete
Clear all
40 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 732 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Quinta do Lago This majestic villa under construction, with 4 bedrooms an…
$14,49M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 732 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Quinta do Lago This majestic villa under construction, with 4 bedrooms an…
$14,49M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 732 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Quinta do Lago This majestic villa under construction, with 4 bedrooms an…
$14,49M
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Located in a privileged location in Vale do Lobo, within walking distance of the beach, golf…
$2,89M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 697 m²
$5,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale is located on the outskirts of Almancil, just a short drive…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
2 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Villa located in Vale do Garrão, close to the beach and with excellent access. The property…
$809,045
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
$8,76M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
$4,43M
Leave a request
VernaVerna
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
$7,41M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale is located on the outskirts of Almancil, just a short drive…
$1,82M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
$2,21M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in a tranquil area of Almancil, within a short di…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale is located on the outskirts of Almancil, just a short drive…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
Nestled in the charming town of Almancil, this remarkable villa is a true gem that offers lu…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
$2,01M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the exclusive resort of Quinta do Lago, Horizon Villa is the epitome of luxury an…
$8,70M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
An exclusive villa, currently under construction, set to be completed by the end of 2024. Lo…
$1,27M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Fantastic semi-detached villa with private pool, located in SunRay Village, a private gated …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 357 m²
In a serene cul-de-sac, this traditional yet grand villa is strategically designed to optimi…
$3,18M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the exclusive resort of Quinta do Lago, Horizon Villa is the epitome of luxury an…
$8,76M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
$2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 5-bedroom villa is located in the highly desirable area north of Vale do Lobo.…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in a tranquil area of Almancil, within a short di…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
$3,59M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, sea view, located in the quiet resort of Quinta do La…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in a tranquil area of Almancil, within a short di…
$2,90M
Leave a request

Properties features in Almancil, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go