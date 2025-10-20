Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Calheta
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Calheta, Portugal

villas
7
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedroom v…
$586,881
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal!   A 3-bedroo…
$800,136
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
$641,655
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms and 107 m2 of living space, located on the coast of Madeira, a few min…
$639,051
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$874,985
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms and 170 m2 of living space, located on the coast of Madeira, a few min…
$871,433
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
3 bedroom house in Calheta, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 829 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New modern Villa 3 Bedrooms with panoramic Ocean views Swimming pool Location: M…
$907,435
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 467 m²
The villa is located in the countryside to the west of the island, with an incredible climat…
$987,624
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go