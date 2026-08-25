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Houses for sale in Lagos, Portugal

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Luz
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Odiaxere
3
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56 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Located within the exclusive Palmares Golf Resort, Villa Palmares presents a stunning retrea…
$4,84M
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3 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. Loc…
$2,36M
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3 bedroom house in Odiaxere, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Odiaxere, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Recently renovated property located in one of the most sought after locations in Lagos. The …
$1,48M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
Contemporary 4-bedroom villa with sea views, infinity pool, and exclusive design in Lagos. D…
$3,13M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 250 m²
Modern luxury villa with breathtaking sea views for sale in Porto de Mós, Lagos, Algarve, Po…
$3,81M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Odiaxere, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Odiaxere, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
$1,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Seafront Private Condominium with 13 Villas Introducing an exclusive seafront private…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This brand new villa for sale is located in Lagos, offering breathtaking sea views and just …
$2,81M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful   the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a place wher…
$1,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Seafront private condominium, featuring 13 luxurious villas This exclusive luxury developmen…
$1,47M
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3 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
$1,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Discover this exceptional villa for sale in Cerro das Mós, one of the most desirable residen…
$1,47M
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4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Contemporary style four-bedroom villa consists of 2 floors, 5 bathrooms, basement and elevat…
$3,84M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 2 bedrooms, private pool and garden in Praia da Luz, AlgarveThis villa has a priv…
$973 377
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Seafront Private Condominium with 13 VillasIntroducing an exclusive seafront private …
$1,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
This contemporary villa in Lagos, Algarve, offers modern living with its sleek design, pool,…
$2,23M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$620 918
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5 bedroom house in Odiaxere, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Odiaxere, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Villa located in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Lagos. Its surroundings are th…
$2,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 293 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale in Porto de Mós is currently under construction, located in…
$1,75M
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4 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Fantastic contemporary two-storey villa, under construction, in a privileged location, on th…
$2,84M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 591 m²
This 3-bedroom villa is located in Vale da Lama, a quiet area just east of Lagos with stunni…
$2,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale in Lagos with stunning ocean views and roof top swimming p…
$1,49M
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3 bedroom house in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 90 m²
2+1 Bedroom Townhouse – Espiche This 2+1 bedroom townhouse is set in a residential area of E…
$620 421
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3 bedroom house in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
3 bedroom villa with sea views located in Luz, just a few minutes from the beach and the vil…
$2,78M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This stunning villa is located in a prestigious residential area of Porto de Mós, Lagos, on …
$1,29M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This five bedroom villa with a two-storey annex for sale in Luz is situated just 1km away fr…
$3,51M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$620 292
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Villa with 2 bedrooms, private pool and garden in Praia da Luz, AlgarveThis villa has a priv…
$974 360
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House in Luz, Portugal
House
Luz, Portugal
Located in the heart of Praia da Luz, this stunning detached home offers a perfect blend of …
$1,23M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the prestigious Monte de Lemos area of Praia da Luz, Lagos, this contemporary thr…
$2,29M
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Property types in Lagos

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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