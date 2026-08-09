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Houses for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

;
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
48
Carvoeiro
28
Estombar e Parchal
10
Estombar
8
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66 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
House worthy of a work of art, sea view in Carvoeiro – Lagoa Unique 5 bedroom Moroccan-style…
$2,84M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Presenting a contemporary, elegant, recently constructed villa with beautiful sea views. The…
$2,66M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$393,006
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$498,185
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Villa 3 +1 with pool – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Magnificent villa that combines the charm of tradit…
$2,71M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Villa T4, Carvoeiro, Algarve. Come and explore this traditional house in a residential area …
$797,684
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$450,801
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 325 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa with breathtaking views of the golf course and surrounding lands…
$2,35M
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6 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 235 m²
Excellent Villa in Carvoeiro, Lagoa. A modern six-bedroom Villa, situated in a peaceful area…
$2,12M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 252 m²
Charming villa in Lagoa – Elegance and comfort in every detail Located in a peaceful residen…
$2,56M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$550,934
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$554,832
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2 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Villa 2 Bedrooms – Carvoeiro – Lagoa We present this magnificent two-storey semi-detached vi…
$613,921
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
3 bedroom villa with pool and garage – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Discover this recently renovated tw…
$1,06M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$299,667
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
A Masterpiece of Modern Luxury with Breathtaking Views Indulge in the epitome of sophisticat…
$1,58M
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3 bedroom house in Estombar, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Modern 3+2 Bedroom Villa in Estômbar, Lagoa We proudly present this magnificent contemporary…
$4,37M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$733,996
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5 bedroom house in Porches, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Porches, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Luxury Contemporary Villa with Sea View – Porches Luxury villa with stunning sea views, loca…
$5,79M
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
$3,17M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
4 Bedroom luxury villa, Carvoeiro. Uniquely chaming luxury villa located in one of the most …
$3,13M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
4 bedroom villa with stunning ocean views – Carvoeiro . This contemporary-style villa is loc…
$2,13M
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 427 m²
Villa 3 bedroom with swimming pool – Carvoeiro Excellent opportunity to purchase a beautiful…
$2,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
$1,58M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Positioned two minutes from the breathtaking beaches of Carvoeiro, this exclusive private co…
$498,185
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 102 m²
Nestled in the charming beach side town of Carveiro, this beautiful property has an old-worl…
$1,41M
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2 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Villa 2 Bedrooms – Carvoeiro – Lagoa We present this magnificent two-storey semi-detached vi…
$619,830
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4 bedroom house in Estombar, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Home with Panoramic Views over the Arade River. Come and discover this exceptional semi-deta…
$839,045
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
A True Oasis of Luxury on the Frontline of the Sea , A Palatial Residence Offering Harmony, …
$6,50M
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Detached house, situated in a prime seafront location in the Alfanzina area. The ground floo…
$1,77M
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Property types in Lagoa

villas

Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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