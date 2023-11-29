Houses for sale in Silves, Portugal

UAE
4 room house
Silves, Portugal
4
4
300 m²
Farmhouse with 5 bedrooms, swimming pool and private borehole. Fully equipped kitchen , d…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with forest view
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
11
4
686 m²
1/2
Farm located in the "Barrocal" Algarve region area, in the S.B. de Messines, with easy and t…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
4
5
436 m²
One of a kind property with 44 acres of land and a unique villa. The villa, on the ground f…
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
4
5
260 m²
Contemporary style villa located on the outskirts of Silves. Set on a 5.800m2 plot complete…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Silves, Portugal
6
2
140 m²
1/2
A typical Portuguese farmhouse, with some traditional features this is the ideal property in…
€298,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Silves, Portugal
4
214 m²
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Silves, Portugal
3
4
231 m²
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
4
6
726 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
3
4
231 m²
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
3
4
251 m²
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Silves, Portugal
4
178 m²
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the & …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
