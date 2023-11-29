Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cascais, Portugal

49 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
€1,49M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
€2,05M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 269 m²
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
€1,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
€960,000
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 384 m²
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of ​​353.89 m2. On…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
€2,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 718 m²
This exclusive modern villa is located at one of the most wanted areas on the coastline of L…
€6,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
5 room house with Bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
5 room house with Bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
€5,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 341 m²
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
€1,07M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
€3,10M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 395 m²
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
€1,99M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
€1,40M
Properties features in Cascais, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
