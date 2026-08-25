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Houses for sale in Cascais, Portugal

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37 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
Villa triplex 3 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 241 sq.m. and an external area of 274 sq…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
$2,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
$1,86M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
$2,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,33M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$618 456
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$3,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern Village with garden and swimming pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre…
$1,63M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
For sale: elegant 3-bedroom home with 207 sqm of living space, fully renovated with premium …
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total ar…
$3,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
New Penha Longa Valley   the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up area of…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 395 m²
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to a…
$2,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 341 m²
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of   6   premium-quality villas located in…
$1,25M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
Separate two-storey villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated …
$1,74M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,16M
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6 bedroom house in Cascais, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 667 m²
6-bedroom villa with 667 sqm of gross construction area, with garden, swimming pool and gara…
$3,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
For sale: Elegant 3-bedroom villa in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from…
$1,51M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium   Villa Maria Pia Bu…
$758 484
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new 4 + 1 bedroom villa, located in Birre 5 minutes from Guincho beach and 8 minutes f…
$1,98M
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4 bedroom house in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached house with swimming pool in Carcavelos, in a residential area close to all services…
$674 888
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4 bedroom house in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
The luxurious comfortable villa is located in the charming area of Kashkaish, in the western…
$1,75M
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5 bedroom house in Cascais, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 8/2
Villa with lots of privacy, on 580 m2 of land. 223m2 of living space House Villa with a l…
$712 605
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful villa restored and in excellent condition located in an elite area in the wonderfu…
$1,58M
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 694 m²
This luxurious 5-bedroom villa is located in the prestigious Quinta da Marinha, a 10-minute …
$5,00M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
The magnificent four-storey townhouse is located in the heart of Kashkaish. This drowning gr…
$1,95M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa is located in popular Bairro Rosario.This bright, open and well-planned house h…
$1,15M
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