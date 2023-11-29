UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Cascais
Houses
Houses for sale in Cascais, Portugal
villas
35
townhouses
3
House
Clear all
49 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
10
4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
241 m²
€1,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
3
266 m²
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
3
261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
3
416 m²
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
3
176 m²
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
5
4
458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
3
337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
4
282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
€2,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
4
4
503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6
6
269 m²
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4
6
449 m²
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3
3
317 m²
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
5
8
384 m²
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
4
354 m²
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of 353.89 m2. On…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4
6
655 m²
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
5
7
718 m²
This exclusive modern villa is located at one of the most wanted areas on the coastline of L…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
275 m²
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
4
214 m²
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
€870,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4
4
360 m²
3
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
4
264 m²
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4
4
3
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
5
7
€5,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
4
341 m²
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
3
180 m²
Two-level квартира With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Cascais, Portugal
3
225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
3
395 m²
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
4
350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Cascais, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL