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Houses for sale in Porto, Portugal

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8 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Porto, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 597 m²
House T5+1 of 389 m2 of gross private surface, garden, swimming pool and sea view, in Foz, P…
$3,61M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-level house with 2 bedrooms with an area of 143 sq.m., new, with a parking lot, a garden…
$837,102
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
New house with 3 bedrooms, an area of 187 sq.m., with parking, garden 54 sq.m. and 2 balconi…
$1,18M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
A two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony with an area of 5.4 m2 in the Anza Boa H…
$508,034
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Porto, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment 1 duplex bedroom with an area of 73 square meters. m, and a balcony of 10 m2     i…
$442,960
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7 bedroom house in Amarante, Portugal
7 bedroom house
Amarante, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is situated on top of a valley that gives you a breathtaking panoramic view over t…
$826,430
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2 bedroom house in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
$587,902
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Properties features in Porto, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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