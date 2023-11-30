Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Porto, Portugal

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€725,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
€1,03M
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent house with beautiful views, fully renovated. The total area of the house is 408…
€675,000
€675,000
Leave a request
7 room house with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view in Amarante, Portugal
7 room house with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view
Amarante, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is situated on top of a valley that gives you a breathtaking panoramic view over t…
€750,000
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Porto, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent villa with three floors and 4 fronts, is located 300 m from the beach with a clo…
€1,10M
€1,10M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 95 square meters. m, located in a new complex, which …
€291,000
€291,000
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment 1 duplex bedroom with an area of 73 square meters. m, and a balcony of 10 m2 & nbs…
€383,640
€383,640
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
A two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony with an area of 5.4 m2 in the Anza Boa H…
€440,000
€440,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Modern villa with garden, swimming pool and garage. This villa has high-quality finishes and…
€985,000
€985,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
€1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,48M
Leave a request
2 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
€588,000
€588,000
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Marco de Canaveses, Portugal
4 room house with Bedrooms
Marco de Canaveses, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€299,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,45M
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Gondomar, Portugal
4 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Gondomar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 504 m²
The magnificent house is located in the city of Gondomar, only 8 km from the administrative…
€2,00M
€2,00M
Leave a request
4 room house with garage, with garden, with private pool in Porto, Portugal
4 room house with garage, with garden, with private pool
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 626 m²
The magnificent house, made in modern style, is located in one of the most beautiful cities …
€1,18M
€1,18M
Leave a request
5 room house with garage, with garden, with heating in Trofa, Portugal
5 room house with garage, with garden, with heating
Trofa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 830 m²
The beautiful house is located in Trofa, located 22 km from the center of the region, one o…
€700,000
€700,000
Leave a request
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 180 m²
The luxury house is located in the city of Vila Nova di Gaya in the region of Porto, northe…
€650,000
€650,000
Leave a request
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with alarm system in Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with alarm system
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 353 m²
The wonderful house is located in the northern part of Portugal, not far from one of the mos…
€750,000
€750,000
Leave a request
4 room house with garage, with garden, with heating in Foz do Sousa, Portugal
4 room house with garage, with garden, with heating
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 3 629 m²
The wonderful home is in Vila Nova di Gaya, northern Portugal. The city is located on the op…
€580,000
€580,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Porto, Portugal

