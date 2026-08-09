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Houses for sale in Castro Marim, Portugal

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53 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$866,925
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$1,79M
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3 bedroom house in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
3+2 Bedroom Villa with Pool, Fully Furnished and Equipped, in a Peaceful Area in Castro Mari…
$738,596
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$522,860
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$522,860
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$522,860
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Castro Marim, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is located in a resort close to beaches and cliffs, one of the most beautiful places i…
$455,906
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$551,908
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$604,194
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
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