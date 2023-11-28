Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Castro Marim
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Castro Marim, Portugal

townhouses
13
House To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Contemporary one storey villa set in a plot of land with 450m2, built with high quality mate…
€575,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€1,55M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€450,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Castro Marim, Portugal
5 room house
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
€895,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€469,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€433,500
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€445,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€450,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€365,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€375,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€357,500
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€365,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€400,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€390,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€440,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir