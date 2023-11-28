Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Villa 4 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
€695,000
Duplex in Setúbal, Portugal
Duplex
Setúbal, Portugal
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grandola, Portugal
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grandola, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
This new complex is located in the center of Grandola, which provides residents with easy ac…
€290,000
Villa 9 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
€499,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Castelo, Portugal
5 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Castelo, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Located in a quiet area, this fantastic and modern 5-bedroom house is located on a 371 m2 pl…
€590,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
€400,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m ², with a terrace of 65 m ², with a total…
€483,000
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
€594,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Azeitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
€620,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
€514,000
Townhouse with internet, with alarm system, with heating in Setúbal, Portugal
Townhouse with internet, with alarm system, with heating
Setúbal, Portugal
Area 190 m²
A magnificent complex of townhouses is located on the Troy Peninsula next to the Atlantic Oc…
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Great villa located in a golf resort between Palmela and Azeitão, surrounded by the Arrabida…
€337,500
