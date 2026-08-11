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Houses for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

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villas
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11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa   200   m2   consists of   of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped wi…
$685,847
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$893,083
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5 bedroom house in Setúbal, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
5-bedroom villa with a gross construction area of 200 sqm and construction potential of 500 …
$4,66M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$557,683
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, swimming pool and garage for two cars, located in a close…
$461,850
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa   190 m2   consists of   of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped with…
$593,477
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1 bedroom house in Setúbal, Portugal
1 bedroom house
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
1-bedroom villa with 62 sqm of gross private area, located in Authentic Bicas, Comporta regi…
$672,873
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit ã o.Completion is proje…
$715,867
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4 bedroom house in Grandola, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Grandola, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
This spectacular villa is brand new and has been made ready to move in, with luxury finishin…
$4,43M
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4 bedroom house in Almada, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Almada, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
New villa with luxury and modern finishes of typology T4 and contemporary architecture. The …
$1,18M
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Villa 10 rooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 10 rooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
$550,194
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Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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