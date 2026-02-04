Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Parchal
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Parchal, Portugal

3 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$306,291
House in Parchal, Portugal
House
Parchal, Portugal
Area 800 m²
Warehouse, 800 sqm, operating as a winery, built in 2019, located in Parchal, Lagoa. Include…
$2,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Parchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
$623,420
