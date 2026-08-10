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Houses for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

;
Cascais
37
Oeiras
16
Torres Vedras
9
Turcifal
6
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107 properties total found
Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
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Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,10M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S ã o Rafael   located in   eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na ç õ es, which was built in h…
$1,26M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
$598,726
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the   condominium with a communa…
$612,596
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,08M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
$1,84M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras   — one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a large offer o…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
For sale: Elegant 3-bedroom villa in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from…
$1,51M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
$837,408
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
$2,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 395 m²
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to a…
$2,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
$2,81M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
The apartment is for sale completely renovated and equipped, turnkey.. Finish high quality a…
$866,882
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,12M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$612,596
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total ar…
$3,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with terrace in a closed condominium of 9 villas. The condominium is loc…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
Separate two-storey villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated …
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
Villa triplex 3 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 241 sq.m. and an external area of 274 sq…
$1,36M
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,07M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
$716,622
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with   a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 parking…
$2,81M
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6 bedroom house in Cascais, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 667 m²
6-bedroom villa with 667 sqm of gross construction area, with garden, swimming pool and gara…
$3,96M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju.…
$1,33M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$2,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, new, 185 sq.m., total external area of 256 m2, a terrace of 62 m2 and…
$1,57M
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3 bedroom house in Sintra, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
For sale: Spacious and elegant 3-bedroom villa in a private condominium in Albarraque. This …
$1,17M
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Property types in Lisbon

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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