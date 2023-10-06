Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Portugal

Misericordia
64
Marvila
42
Lagos
40
Madeira
39
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
35
Olhao
34
Avenidas Novas
31
Porto
31
Apartment
1 243 properties total found
4 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€347,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
€249,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
€465,000
1 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Проект реновации старого здания. Дом расположен в оживленном районе города Порту, в непосре…
€175,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with гараж in Algarve, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with гараж
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Modern 2-bedroom apartment under construction near the municipal market and in the heart of.…
€277,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Algarve, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Modern 3-bedroom apartment under construction near the municipal market and in the heart of.…
€362,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Algarve, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
 3 bedroom apartment in a complex 500 meters from Praia de Rocha beach, Portimau, Algarve, P…
€351,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Algarve, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
The complex offers two-room apartments and three-room apartments located in the heart of Pra…
€297,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Algarve, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
3 bedroom apartment in a complex 500 meters from Praia de Rocha beach, Portimau, Algarve, Po…
€358,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Algarve, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Spacious and bright apartments, open communication with the outside world, a set of advanced…
€232,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Algarve, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Modern apartment with 2 or 3 bedrooms under construction near the municipal market and in th…
€277,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Algarve, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Apartment with 1st bedroom in Albufeira in Algarve, 700 meters from Praia da Falesia Beach. …
€260,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Algarve, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
3-room apartment in a complex 150 meters from Praia de Rocha Beach. For sale apartment with …
€475,000
5 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Algarve, Portugal
5 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 6
Area 205 m²
 Duplex apartment with 5 bedrooms, 750 meters from Praia de Rocha Beach, in. Portimau, Algar…
€495,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Algarve, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Ownership of the residence in our LCD provides the owner with the privilege of access to mod…
€567,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Algarve, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 2
Area 180 m²
€609,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Отличная инвестиционная возможность или жить всей семьей в этом новом роскошном комплексе, р…
€2,30M
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Setúbal, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Этот новый комплекс расположен в центре Грандолы, что обеспечивает жителям легкий доступ ко …
€290,000
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Jardins da Arrábida - это зеленый оазис в центре Сетубала. Тихий и безопасный опыт, окруженн…
€450,000
2 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Великолепная 2-комнатная квартира с панорамным видом на устье реки Дору. Квартира имеет б…
€450,000
3 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Квартира с 3 спальнями с балконом, 2 парковочными местами и кладовой, встроенная в новый ком…
€545,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Madeira, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Madeira, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом центре города Фуншал, в окружении музеев, культурных центро…
€210,000
1 room apartment in Faro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Спроектированные в соответствии с естественным амфитеатром гольф-поля и пляжа, все апартамен…
€630,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом сердце города Лиссабона, на склоне холма, в районе Граса, и…
€420,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Этот уникальный комплекс является идеальным местом для тех, кто хочет быть рядом со всем: вс…
€610,000
1 room studio apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
€420,000
1 room apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Элитный комплекс расположен в Баррейруше, Сан-Мартинью, в тихом районе, но недалеко от услуг…
€310,000
1 room studio apartment in Alentejo Region, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Alentejo Region, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Пляж или сельская местность? Зачем выбирать, когда можно иметь и то, и другое! Этот извес…
€280,000
1 room studio apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в центре Каркавелуш, известного своим широким выбором…
€175,000

