Realting.com
Residential
Portugal
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Portugal
Misericordia
64
Marvila
42
Lagos
40
Madeira
39
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
35
Olhao
34
Avenidas Novas
31
Porto
31
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
28
Santa Maria Maior
28
Campo de Ourique
27
Cascais e Estoril
24
Belem
23
Alentejo Region
20
Albufeira
19
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
17
Portimao
13
Silves
11
Lagoa
10
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
8
Apartment
Clear all
1 243 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4
2
200 m²
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2
90 m²
€347,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2
70 m²
€249,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2
132 m²
€465,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2
1
45 m²
Проект реновации старого здания. Дом расположен в оживленном районе города Порту, в непосре…
€175,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with гараж
Algarve, Portugal
3
99 m²
Modern 2-bedroom apartment under construction near the municipal market and in the heart of.…
€277,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Algarve, Portugal
4
115 m²
Modern 3-bedroom apartment under construction near the municipal market and in the heart of.…
€362,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
3
76 m²
3 bedroom apartment in a complex 500 meters from Praia de Rocha beach, Portimau, Algarve, P…
€351,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
3
75 m²
The complex offers two-room apartments and three-room apartments located in the heart of Pra…
€297,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Algarve, Portugal
3
75 m²
3 bedroom apartment in a complex 500 meters from Praia de Rocha beach, Portimau, Algarve, Po…
€358,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
3
85 m²
Spacious and bright apartments, open communication with the outside world, a set of advanced…
€232,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
3
99 m²
Modern apartment with 2 or 3 bedrooms under construction near the municipal market and in th…
€277,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
2
59 m²
Apartment with 1st bedroom in Albufeira in Algarve, 700 meters from Praia da Falesia Beach. …
€260,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Algarve, Portugal
3
78 m²
3-room apartment in a complex 150 meters from Praia de Rocha Beach. For sale apartment with …
€475,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Algarve, Portugal
6
205 m²
Duplex apartment with 5 bedrooms, 750 meters from Praia de Rocha Beach, in. Portimau, Algar…
€495,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
2
79 m²
Ownership of the residence in our LCD provides the owner with the privilege of access to mod…
€567,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Algarve, Portugal
2
180 m²
€609,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
162 m²
Отличная инвестиционная возможность или жить всей семьей в этом новом роскошном комплексе, р…
€2,30M
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Setúbal, Portugal
1
56 m²
Этот новый комплекс расположен в центре Грандолы, что обеспечивает жителям легкий доступ ко …
€290,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
2
110 m²
Jardins da Arrábida - это зеленый оазис в центре Сетубала. Тихий и безопасный опыт, окруженн…
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2
105 m²
Великолепная 2-комнатная квартира с панорамным видом на устье реки Дору. Квартира имеет б…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
3
145 m²
Квартира с 3 спальнями с балконом, 2 парковочными местами и кладовой, встроенная в новый ком…
€545,000
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Madeira, Portugal
1
39 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом центре города Фуншал, в окружении музеев, культурных центро…
€210,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
1
84 m²
Спроектированные в соответствии с естественным амфитеатром гольф-поля и пляжа, все апартамен…
€630,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
59 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом сердце города Лиссабона, на склоне холма, в районе Граса, и…
€420,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3
2
173 m²
Этот уникальный комплекс является идеальным местом для тех, кто хочет быть рядом со всем: вс…
€610,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
1
1
84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
€420,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Funchal, Portugal
2
1
82 m²
Элитный комплекс расположен в Баррейруше, Сан-Мартинью, в тихом районе, но недалеко от услуг…
€310,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Alentejo Region, Portugal
1
1
90 m²
Пляж или сельская местность? Зачем выбирать, когда можно иметь и то, и другое! Этот извес…
€280,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
1
24 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в центре Каркавелуш, известного своим широким выбором…
€175,000
Recommend
