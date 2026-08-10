Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Lisbon, Portugal

;
Cascais
122
Oeiras
38
Lourinha
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
753 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
Premium Premium
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$888,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nestled between the vibrant rhythm of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure pres…
$867,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$890,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$878,641
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Nestled between the vibrant atmosphere of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure …
$877,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Penthouse   with 4 bedrooms   located   on the third floor, characterized by spaciousness an…
$3,21M
Leave a request

Property types in Lisbon

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go