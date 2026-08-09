Apartments for sale in Olhao, Portugal

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Apartments in Olhao, Portugal

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Moncarapacho
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80 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Spectacular luxury private condominium located in the center of Olhão, on the 1st water line…
$1,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 115 sq.m (total area), balconies and 1 parking space, in the…
$340,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This two bedroom apartment for sale is situated in a brand new development currently under c…
$556,795
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The sublime Waterfront Living development, which rises in front of the imposing Olhão Marina…
$815,410
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The sublime Waterfront Living development, which rises in front of the imposing Olhão Marina…
$844,954
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
The sublime Waterfront Living development, which rises in front of the imposing Olhão Marina…
$1,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncarapacho, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
This brand new two bedroom apartment in Fuseta is situated on the front line overlooking the…
$814,679
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3 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minutes…
$478,315
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 163 m²
The apartment of 108 sq. m. with balconies of 6 and 13 sq. m. is located in a new exclusive …
$674,826
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1 bedroom apartment in Moncarapacho, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A unique opportunity in a brand new residential development situated in Fuseta, East Algarve…
$791,235
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Spectacular luxury private condominium located in the center of Olhão, on the 1st water line…
$850,863
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuseta, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Fuseta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 94 m2, with a balcony of 18 m2 and a terrace of 33 m2 in a new …
$700,244
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuseta, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Fuseta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
$714,176
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3 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minutes…
$488,844
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Spectacular luxury private condominium located in the center of Olhão, on the 1st water line…
$1,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncarapacho, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
New development in Fuseta, Apartments with Private Rooftop Terraces. Introducing a new resid…
$715,965
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Moncarapacho, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Brand new three bedroom townhouses for sale in Fuseta, each with their own individual swimmi…
$797,096
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Spectacular luxury private condominium located in the center of Olhão, on the 1st water line…
$850,863
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1 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with   balcony, pantry and 1 parking space in th…
$404,565
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
New development in Fuseta, Apartments with Private Rooftop Terraces. Introducing a new resid…
$746,512
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Condominium composed of 83 apartments, with typologies from T1 to T4, with original finishes…
$1,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minutes…
$474,805
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncarapacho, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase property in a brand new residential development sit…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minutes…
$516,911
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3 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
This spacious apartment with modern architecture is located in a quiet area in Kelfesh, Olhá…
$456,058
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4 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Condominium  of Contemporary architecture and swimming pool. A few minutes from the shops, b…
$597,601
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The sublime Waterfront Living development, which rises in front of the imposing Olhão Marina…
$856,771
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3 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minutes…
$504,727
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
The sublime Waterfront Living development, which rises in front of the imposing Olhão Marina…
$1,52M
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1 bedroom apartment in Moncarapacho, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Spacious and inviting one-bedroom apartment ( first floor) with a modern bathroom, a well-eq…
$210,996
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Property types in Olhao

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Olhao, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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