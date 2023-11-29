UAE
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Olhao, Portugal
42 properties total found
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Pechao, Portugal
4
3
146 m²
4/4
Located of the sea-front area of town of Olhão this apartment is in a prime, central, but tr…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
1
1
70 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€235,920
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
1
1
65 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€225,920
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
128 m²
This three-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful a…
€357,280
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2
2
85 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€260,240
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2
2
103 m²
This two-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€278,720
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
129 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€359,920
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Olhao, Portugal
2
115 m²
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
3
2
104 m²
Apartment with excellent sun exposure, set on the first floor of a three-storey building wit…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
4
2
158 m²
This four-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful ar…
€449,680
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2
2
98 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
112 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2
2
109 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
1
1
68 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
1
1
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
2
1
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
2
2
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€305,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
3
3
163 m²
This development consists of 1 and T2 apartments spread over 4 floors, all with 1 parking sp…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
2
2
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2
2
78 m²
Two bedroom apartment, Penthouse, in a new building in Quelfes. Consisting of two bedrooms…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden
Pechao, Portugal
2
152 m²
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Olhao, Portugal
1
85 m²
New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parking spa…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
134 m²
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
116 m²
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
129 m²
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
137 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minute…
€391,600
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
137 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€388,960
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
132 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€389,720
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
128 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€357,280
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
3
2
129 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€367,840
Recommend
Leave a request
