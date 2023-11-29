Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Olhao, Portugal

3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Pechao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Pechao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/4
Located of the sea-front area of town of Olhão this apartment is in a prime, central, but tr…
€565,000
1 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€235,920
1 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€225,920
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
This three-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful a…
€357,280
2 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€260,240
2 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This two-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€278,720
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€359,920
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Olhao, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€295,000
3 room apartment in Olhao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Apartment with excellent sun exposure, set on the first floor of a three-storey building wit…
€290,000
4 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
4 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
This four-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful ar…
€449,680
2 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€330,000
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€470,000
2 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€350,000
1 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
€210,000
1 room apartment in Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€230,000
2 room apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€305,000
3 room apartment in Olhao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
This development consists of 1 and T2 apartments spread over 4 floors, all with 1 parking sp…
€475,000
2 room apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
€360,000
2 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Two bedroom apartment, Penthouse, in a new building in Quelfes. Consisting of two bedrooms…
€370,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden in Pechao, Portugal
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden
Pechao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
€680,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
  New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parking spa…
€350,000
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
€365,000
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
€365,000
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
€355,000
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minute…
€391,600
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€388,960
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€389,720
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€357,280
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
€367,840
