Apartments for sale in Lagos, Portugal

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Apartments in Lagos, Portugal

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79 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This luxurious three bedroom apartment is located on a new development in a scenic area of L…
$914 316
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Don't miss out on a fantastic investment opportunity in Lagos, Algarve/Portugal. Located wit…
$3,81M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$756 322
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Discover two unique and exclusive developments comprising 65 contemporary apartments designe…
$961 204
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Welcome to your new home in the heart of Lagos, Algarve. This brand-new 3-bedroom apartment,…
$744 347
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$644 056
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Last few remaining! This luxury two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is located on a brand-ne…
$750 208
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This two bedroom apartment for sale is set within a newly constructed, luxurious development…
$685 737
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This 2+1 bedroom apartment for sale, nestled within a private condominium in Lagos, enjoys a…
$861 567
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Contemporary 2-Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment with Glass-Enclosed Terrace in the Heart of La…
$632 988
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment in Private Condominium Discover this elegant apartment in a prestigious private co…
$673 600
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
If you are reading this text it means that you have thought about living in the centre of th…
$516 426
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Discover a new, modern three-bedroom villa in Lagos, featuring a captivating backyard that g…
$996 370
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 95 sq. m., balcony of 29 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$571 780
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$750 414
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Discover this stunning, 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Lagos, situated in the prestigious S…
$750 208
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
This luxury two bedroom apartment is located on a brand-new development in a scenic area of …
$720 903
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Discover this brand-new 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Lagos, located in the prestigious St…
$726 764
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Welcome to this exceptional 3-bedroom ground floor apartment, located in one of the most cen…
$744 347
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1 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
New Lagos Beach & Sports Resort   with investment opportunities in Portugal and the right to…
$326 731
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
This exceptional two-bedroom apartment is located on the 8th floor of the exclusive Sun Clif…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Experience the height of luxury living in this exceptional three-bedroom apartment, a stylis…
$720 903
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Discover this fantastic property located next to the marina within the heart of Lagos, Algar…
$972 926
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
This three bedroom apartment for sale is located in the heart of Lagos. Sold fully-furnished…
$644 710
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Magnificent apartment with a large terrace and swimming pool in Lagos.3 bedroom apartment wi…
$670 966
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment located within walking distance of the historic city center and the beach of Porto…
$685 417
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Apartment in Lagos, Portugal
Apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Area 32 m²
A profitable project in the Algarve     Lagos Beach Hotel & SPA is located   in the elite re…
$267 220
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover a new, modern three-bedroom villa in Lagos, featuring a captivating backyard that g…
$1,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Located in the stunning seaside town of Lagos, this 3 bedroom flat offers a unique opportuni…
$527 490
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Property types in Lagos

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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