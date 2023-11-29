Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Loule, Portugal

62 properties total found
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
€950,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedroom apartment for sale located in Vilamoura at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf R…
€850,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This fantastic apartment is located in the private condominium The Creek in Vilamoura. So…
€1,10M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€2,50M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,45M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Excellent renovated 2 bedrooms apartment with stunning sea views and Vilamoura Marina. Co…
€380,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
€600,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in Encosta do Lago, completely renovated in 2018, in…
€900,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in a very quiet area about 15 minutes walk from the Marina and beach of Vilamoura. …
€315,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
This 3 bedroom apartment is located in a luxury condominium with 24h security. It has 3 s…
€850,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
4 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
The Panorama Residences are luxury 4-bedroom apartments. Refined and bright in every respe…
€4,50M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
4 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
The Garden Residences stand out for their stunning gardens, which have been designed to make…
€4,50M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
€900,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent apartment located in a private condominium in Vilamoura. This apartment has 3 f…
€540,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
€625,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€1,65M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
€324,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
1 bedroom apartment, with 122 sq.m., 33 sq.m. terrace and one parking space, inserted in clo…
€710,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 10
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
€460,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Loule, Portugal
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with three bedrooms, one of them en suite, composed of hall, a generously sized li…
€320,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
Leave a request

