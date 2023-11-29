UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Loule
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Loule, Portugal
penthouses
6
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
37
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
62 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
92 m²
3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
129 m²
1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
2
3
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
144 m²
3 bedroom apartment for sale located in Vilamoura at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf R…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
123 m²
1
This fantastic apartment is located in the private condominium The Creek in Vilamoura. So…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
4
143 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3
147 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
123 m²
1
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
66 m²
Excellent renovated 2 bedrooms apartment with stunning sea views and Vilamoura Marina. Co…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
106 m²
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
2
2
123 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in Encosta do Lago, completely renovated in 2018, in…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
78 m²
Located in a very quiet area about 15 minutes walk from the Marina and beach of Vilamoura. …
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
141 m²
This 3 bedroom apartment is located in a luxury condominium with 24h security. It has 3 s…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
4
3
453 m²
The Panorama Residences are luxury 4-bedroom apartments. Refined and bright in every respe…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
4
474 m²
The Garden Residences stand out for their stunning gardens, which have been designed to make…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
2
3
1
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
99 m²
3
Magnificent apartment located in a private condominium in Vilamoura. This apartment has 3 f…
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
2
147 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
2
99 m²
€625,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
3
142 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almancil, Portugal
2
88 m²
€324,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
1
1
109 m²
1 bedroom apartment, with 122 sq.m., 33 sq.m. terrace and one parking space, inserted in clo…
€710,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Loule, Portugal
3
2
70 m²
10
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3
2
115 m²
Apartment with three bedrooms, one of them en suite, composed of hall, a generously sized li…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
2
2
157 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
147 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
