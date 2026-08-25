Apartments for sale in Cascais, Portugal

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Apartments in Cascais, Portugal

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122 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,97M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,13M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,99M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$618 456
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,73M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,58M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,40M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Penthouse   with 4 bedrooms   located   on the third floor, characterized by spaciousness an…
$3,24M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,45M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedroom apartment of 134 m2 with balconies and parking in the new residential complex Quin…
$881 008
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2-bedroom apartment with sea view, 85 sqm of private gross area with optimized use of enclos…
$809 929
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,73M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,72M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$2,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70   m2, two private gardens 31  …
$1,49M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms   in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea vi…
$1,81M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms in the new condominium Green Plaza Carcavelos with a total are…
$910 180
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,20M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Talaia Residence is located in a very quiet residential area, concentrated in the Oeirash Va…
$668 633
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,32M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,57M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,24M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,31M
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