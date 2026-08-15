Apartments for sale in Alcochete, Portugal

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Apartments in Alcochete, Portugal

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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Fantastic T2 with views over the river and Lisbon. With a privileged location, the property …
$673,600
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
This beautiful T2 typology apartment is inserted into a private resort-style condominium tha…
$627,432
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
$850,202
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Fairy duplex with 3 bedrooms and a total area of 180 m2, consisting of 2 floors and a spacio…
$801,719
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 337 m²
Fantastic two-level penthouse with 4 bedrooms in an elite complex in the center of Alcochet …
$1,98M
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 194 m²
Fairy duplex with 4 bedrooms with a total area of 225 m2, consisting of 2 floors, a balcony …
$906,291
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