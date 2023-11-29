Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Faro, Portugal

1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/11
This is a fabulous apartment with spectacular sea views across the bay of Vale de Centianes.…
€260,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 12/22
This apartment is less than 200m to Praia dos Três Castelos & the start of the main street i…
€225,000
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/8
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Portimão Old Town, has just been refurb…
€260,000
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
The layout of this apartment enables you to take advantage of the wonderful surroundings wit…
€320,000
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Pechao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Pechao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/4
Located of the sea-front area of town of Olhão this apartment is in a prime, central, but tr…
€565,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/9
Situated inside a traditional Portuguese apartment block this apartment has been beautifully…
€235,000
2 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedroom apartment with sea view and terrace - Albufeira Located in a condominium 2 steps …
€450,000
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
This modern, contemporary apartment is sleek & stylish with clean lines & state-of-the-art f…
€550,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
€950,000
1 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€235,920
1 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€225,920
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
This three-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful a…
€357,280
3 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€359,920
2 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This two-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€278,720
2 room apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This one-bedroom apartment, still under construction, is located in a quiet and peaceful are…
€260,240
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This fantastic apartment is located in the private condominium The Creek in Vilamoura. So…
€1,10M
4 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€2,50M
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,45M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,20M
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedroom apartment for sale located in Vilamoura at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf R…
€850,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Excellent renovated 2 bedrooms apartment with stunning sea views and Vilamoura Marina. Co…
€380,000
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
This apartment in a quiet and peaceful area in São Brás de Alportel has 4 bedrooms and 3 bat…
€407,000
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
This apartment in a quiet and peaceful area in São Brás de Alportel has 4 bedrooms and 3 bat…
€457,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Faro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedroom apartment in the city center - Faro Located in the center of Faro, with all ameni…
€240,000
