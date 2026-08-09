Apartments for sale in Faro, Portugal

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Apartments in Faro, Portugal

;
Albufeira
19
Lagos
79
Portimao
84
Olhao
80
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521 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Spectacular luxury private condominium located in the center of Olhão, on the 1st water line…
$1,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment, in the final stages of construction, located within walking distance of the histo…
$750,414
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Apartment in Tavira, Portugal
Apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Top floor T-0 apartment in the heart of Cabanas and 150 meters from the sea and promenade, w…
$298,911
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 115 sq.m (total area), balconies and 1 parking space, in the…
$340,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This two bedroom apartment for sale is situated in a brand new development currently under c…
$556,795
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2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$374,511
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
The new private condominium Cerca do Colégio is located in the heart of Portimau, within wal…
$393,006
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Discover this exclusive villa currently under construction, set to be completed by the end o…
$1,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New 3-bedroom apartment with 283 m2 of gross private area, balcony and parking space, in the…
$726,014
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3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover a new, modern three-bedroom villa in Lagos, featuring a captivating backyard that g…
$1,11M
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$635,745
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Welcome to this stunning new two-bedroom apartment in the vibrant coastal town of Cabanas de…
$591,961
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1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Located in the Algarve, 5 Senses Apartments stands in Portimão, just 250 meters from the mag…
$461,314
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4 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$1,76M
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Apartment in Portimao, Portugal
Apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Located in the heart of Portimão, this stunning 4-storey condominium offers a perfect blend …
$398,175
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Apartment in Portimao, Portugal
Apartment
Portimao, Portugal
This is an example of one of the one-bedroom (T1) apartments available at the Oceano Atlânti…
$910
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Nestled within an enchanting development in Albufeira, this luxurious south-facing penthouse…
$5,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Lumare Development in Vilamoura. Discover the elegance and sophistication of Lumare, an excl…
$2,60M
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2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
$577,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Faro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
I am delighted to introduce this new luxury T2 apartment in Lagos, designed to offer an exqu…
$545,073
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2 bedroom apartment in Montenegro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
2 Bedroom Apartment in a Private Condominium with Pool and Garden. Discover this elegant apa…
$584,968
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2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Spacious apartment in the building   Formosa Park Hotel   has two bedrooms with bathrooms, a…
$658,863
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New 3-bedroom apartment with 283 m2 of gross private area, balcony and parking space, in the…
$731,413
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2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The sublime Waterfront Living development, which rises in front of the imposing Olhão Marina…
$815,410
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2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Horus Residences is a prestigious residential development, inserted in a gated community, lo…
$723,824
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3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
The new private condominium Cerca do Colégio is located in the heart of Portimau, within wal…
$395,013
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment located within walking distance of the historic city center and the beach of Porto…
$685,417
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3 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
$3,19M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Discover two unique and exclusive developments comprising 65 contemporary apartments designe…
$791,235
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
This studio apartment, located in a private condominium in Alvor, offers a prime opportunity…
$246,162
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Property types in Faro

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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