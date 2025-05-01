Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
241
Madeira
29
Porto
59
Cascais
30
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
71 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in Vila Nova de Gaia near Arrábida ShoppingThe buildin…
$283,135
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
T2 typology apartment on the 5th floor.UPTOWN 117 is a building with modern architecture and…
$453,016
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
Closed condominium located in one of the best residential areas of Funchal, surrounded by se…
$849,405
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
São Lucas is the newest luxury complex in Madeira. It is located in Funchal, by the sea, on …
$656,873
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$396,389
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
This fantastic 3-bedroom apartment offers a total area of 115m², including two balconies wit…
$436,578
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Faro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
3 bedroom apartment of 113 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking and balcony of 33 sq.m., located…
$486,992
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 104 square meters, two balconies of 3 and 6 square meter…
$498,318
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$843,742
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 107 sq m, balcony of 29 sq m, 1 parking space and storage room in a n…
$457,546
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 109 sq.m., with a common garden of 9 sq.m., a balcony of 22 …
$738,063
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Magnificent apartment with a large terrace and swimming pool in Lagos.3 bedroom apartment wi…
$651,211
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this apartment penthouse is a …
$2,58M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 94 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces and a balcony…
$594,584
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an excellent balcony of 10.95 m2. on the 2nd floor in the new compl…
$566,270
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
$317,111
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in the new El…
$390,726
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in a new comp…
$390,726
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 86 m2, balcony of 6 and 3 m2 in a new complex under constructio…
$362,413
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 95 sq. m., balcony of 29 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$554,945
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a balcony of 13…
$707,838
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$322,774
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Oporto Luxury Residences is located near Avenida Fernán Magalhais, one of the most prestigio…
$382,572
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms in the new condominium Green Plaza Carcavelos with a total are…
$883,381
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$600,246
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the penultimate floor,…
$736,151
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,47M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Estrela, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 10
This excellent 1 bedroom flat is part of a new housing development in the Estrela/Lapa neigh…
$608,568
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,58M
Leave a request

Property types in Portugal

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go