Apartments for sale in Funchal, Portugal

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Apartments in Funchal, Portugal

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59 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
2 bedroom apartment in the new modern building Atrium Piornais in San Martinho, Funchal.Loca…
$380,843
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Квартира  located on the top floor in a building located in the privileged complex   Palheir…
$455,857
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$403,924
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
São Lucas is the newest luxury complex in Madeira. It is located in Funchal, by the sea, on …
$669,360
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1 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$663,590
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage for 3 cars and with a huge terrace of 154 m in a n…
$623,197
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an excellent balcony of 10.95 m2. on the 2nd floor in the new compl…
$577,035
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
spacious 3 bedroom apartment in a newly built gated complex consisting of 18 housing units, …
$490,480
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 107 m2, with a large balcony and a unique view of the o…
$403,924
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4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Condominium, consisting of only 6 parts, called "Vila Guida", next to the observation deck C…
$802,078
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
The Edificio Major project is located in the historic district of Funchal.The building with …
$577,035
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Fantastic apartment, just built, with large interior areas, in a building ina closed condomi…
$807,849
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$403,924
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4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the penultimate floor,…
$750,145
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Excellent apartment T3 typology in the heart of Funchal.Location - in the building above the…
$732,834
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Spacious apartment of 107 m2 with 2 bedrooms and a balcony of 6 m2 in the new building Build…
$577,035
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5 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
Closed condominium located in one of the best residential areas of Funchal, surrounded by se…
$865,552
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
T2 typology apartment on the 5th floor.UPTOWN 117 is a building with modern architecture and…
$461,628
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
Madeira Palace Residences, an exclusive luxury condominium, is an oasis located right on Est…
$784,767
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1 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
The property is located in close proximity to the center of Funchal, it is not only a privil…
$259,666
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Apartment in Funchal, Portugal
Apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Area 796 m²
FOR GOLDEN VISA A magnificent complex located on the island of Madeira, in the Funchale area…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located on the island of Ma…
$1,92M
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located on the island of Ma…
$1,39M
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Apartment in Funchal, Portugal
Apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Area 982 m²
Apartments №7721
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment with a private pool is part of a magnificent luxury complex located…
$3,83M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
This modern 3 bedroom apartment offers all the amenities and comforts you need to live in th…
$787,311
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
This three-bedroom apartment T3 is part of a magnificent luxury complex located on the islan…
$2,79M
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Apartment in Funchal, Portugal
Apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Area 2 736 m²
Madeira: a paradise in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The island of Madeira offers unriva…
Price on request
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Properties features in Funchal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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