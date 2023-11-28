Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Portimao
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Portimao, Portugal

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 12/22
This apartment is less than 200m to Praia dos Três Castelos & the start of the main street i…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/8
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Portimão Old Town, has just been refurb…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
The layout of this apartment enables you to take advantage of the wonderful surroundings wit…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/9
Situated inside a traditional Portuguese apartment block this apartment has been beautifully…
€235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
This modern, contemporary apartment is sleek & stylish with clean lines & state-of-the-art f…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/9
Excellent apartment in perfect condition, located on the 1st floor of a building served by a…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
This is a high quality, luxury apartment in a brand new building with a communal swimming po…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
This is a fabulous air conditioned duplex apartment situated on the 1st and 2nd floors of a …
€525,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 7/7
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Quinta da Malata with generous areas, on the 7th floor, wit…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
2 room apartment with вид на море, with restaurant, with needs repair in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with вид на море, with restaurant, with needs repair
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/8
This 2 bedroom floor south & west facing apartment is located on the great area of Urb. Vila…
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with кондиционер, with лифт in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment in good condition, with кондиционер, with лифт
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 8/8
If you enjoy live and the watch the city and sea views from your living room and from the pr…
€335,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious and renovated T3 apartment, fully equipped and furnished, with an excellent locatio…
€695,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€208,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/7
This was a large apartment which has been separated into 2 smaller apartments. The ideal pro…
€398,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
4 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
New apartment of typology T4, located in the Riverside Zone in Portimão, close to all kinds …
€345,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
New apartment of typology T3, located in the Riverside Zone in Portimão, close to all kinds …
€280,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with washer in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with washer
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartment with excellent location 100m from the beach, next to the 1st line of the touristic…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 84 square meters. m, a balcony of 15 square meters…
€385,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 279 m²
With a magnificent view to the Marina of Praia da Rocha and the Castle of Ferragudo this lux…
€1,45M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
This South facing, 4th floor apartment is in an excellent location in Praia da Rocha just 40…
€143,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com
2 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Excellent apartment in a great location just 5 minutes from the beach and the centre of the …
€495,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/17
This is a fantastic 9th floor apartment with sea views in the heart of Praia da Rocha. The f…
€423,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 10/11
This stylish, air conditioned, duplex penthouse is built using quality materials & state-of-…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/2
This stunning property has 3 bedrooms, with en-suite to the main, family bathroom, luxury, s…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864 antonio.martins@habita.com

Properties features in Portimao, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir