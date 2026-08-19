Apartments for sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

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Apartments in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

;
Carvoeiro
9
Lagoa
4
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13 properties total found
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located just 40 minutes from Faro International Airport, this 5-Star resort in the Algarve i…
$608,958
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$738,596
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Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$405,107
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$738,596
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2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
$578,724
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4 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Penthouse T4, Alfanzina, Lagoa 4 Bedroom penthouse located in a prestigious development in t…
$2,84M
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1 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
1 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the be…
$475,490
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2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the b…
$686,818
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Apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 2 697 m²
Price on request
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this apartment penthouse is a …
$2,58M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom flat located in the centre of Lagoa, close to all types of services and commerce. …
$132,080
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2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 3
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this 2-bedroom apartment is a …
$679,965
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2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$581,154
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Property types in Lagoa e Carvoeiro

2 BHK

Properties features in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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