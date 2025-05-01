Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Almancil
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Almancil, Portugal

2 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in Encosta do Lago, completely renovated in 2018, in…
$1,00M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light and features a spa…
$926,217
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
The Garden Residences stand out for their stunning gardens, which have been designed to make…
$5,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$366,943
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment is located on the groundfloor with a very large private garden, offers plenty…
$1,11M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Fantastic 1 bedroom apartment, carefully decorated in the Quinta da Lago resort. Excellent o…
$630,497
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
The Panorama Residences are luxury 4-bedroom apartments. Refined and bright in every respe…
$5,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Fantastic 2-bedroom apartment with jacuzzi, next to the beach and the Vale do Lobo Tennis Ac…
$864,841
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
$1,00M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Spacious apartment in the building   Formosa Park Hotel   has two bedrooms with bathrooms, a…
$644,850
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spectacular bright 1+1 bedroom flat for sale in Vale do Lobo! This property, with a generous…
$556,846
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We are sure that this is the apartment you are looking for! Charming and modern T1, located…
$630,497
Leave a request

Properties features in Almancil, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go