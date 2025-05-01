Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
241
Madeira
29
Porto
59
Cascais
30
Show more
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$322,774
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 48 sq. m., with a terrace of 57 sq. m. and 1 parking spa…
$368,076
1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and 16m2 terrace in a new complex in the Seixal Bay area.This compl…
$368,076
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment of 117 sq. m. with 2 bedrooms, a terrace of 17 sq. m. and a parking space, in the …
$554,945
