  Lagoa
  Portugal
  Residential
  4. Lagoa
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/11
This is a fabulous apartment with spectacular sea views across the bay of Vale de Centianes.…
€260,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
New apartment for sale in Lagoa, in the Algarve region of Portugal, in a completely private …
€395,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
€299,999
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom flat located in the centre of Lagoa, close to all types of services and commerce. …
€125,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
€297,250
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
€500,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 2 697 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€240,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the b…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
€550,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
1 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the be…
€450,000
Leave a request

