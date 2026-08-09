Apartments for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

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Apartments in Lagoa, Portugal

;
Ferragudo
17
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
13
Estombar e Parchal
10
Carvoeiro
9
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54 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$1,76M
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2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
$577,950
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1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
This exceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking a…
$981,131
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$614,512
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$1,20M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$779,957
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1 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$557,788
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1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$872,117
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2 bedroom apartment in Porches, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porches, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and   terrace to the One Porches residential complex.…
$343,591
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1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$622,438
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2 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$879,225
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$738,596
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2 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$989,128
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Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$404,565
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 81 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$555,424
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4 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$1,75M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This exceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking a…
$1,75M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$1,10M
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4 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$2,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$579,059
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1 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$627,511
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3 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$1,32M
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4 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Penthouse T4, Alfanzina, Lagoa 4 Bedroom penthouse located in a prestigious development in t…
$2,84M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$638,147
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located just 40 minutes from Faro International Airport, this 5-Star resort in the Algarve i…
$608,958
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$738,596
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4 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$2,11M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$649,965
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1 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$697,235
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Property types in Lagoa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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