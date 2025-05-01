Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
241
Madeira
29
Porto
59
Cascais
30
44 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Palmela, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
$356,750
5 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
Closed condominium located in one of the best residential areas of Funchal, surrounded by se…
$849,405
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
A brand new 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 153 sq.m. with a parking and garden area of …
$904,633
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
São Lucas is the newest luxury complex in Madeira. It is located in Funchal, by the sea, on …
$656,873
3 bedroom apartment in Faro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
3 bedroom apartment of 113 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking and balcony of 33 sq.m., located…
$486,992
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$843,742
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$366,943
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Magnificent apartment with a large terrace and swimming pool in Lagos.3 bedroom apartment wi…
$651,211
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2
The development is located in Paranhos, one of Porto's best residential areas. Very close to…
$527,317
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$322,774
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Oporto Luxury Residences is located near Avenida Fernán Magalhais, one of the most prestigio…
$382,572
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$600,246
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$696,512
4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the penultimate floor,…
$736,151
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,47M
1 bedroom apartment in Estrela, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 10
This excellent 1 bedroom flat is part of a new housing development in the Estrela/Lapa neigh…
$608,568
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,58M
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 48 sq. m., with a terrace of 57 sq. m. and 1 parking spa…
$368,076
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$328,437
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
A gated complex of 45 luxury apartments that aims to become one of the best in Portugal.The …
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage for 3 cars and with a huge terrace of 154 m in a n…
$611,572
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Enjoy the comfort of a new building in Tavira - a new 2 bedroom apartment with a total area …
$396,389
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 91 sq.m., 1 parking space, terrace and garden11…
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the building Oporto Luxury Residences, with a total area of 89 …
$467,286
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
2 bedroom apartment in the new modern building Atrium Piornais in San Martinho, Funchal.Loca…
$373,738
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 76 sq.m., a garden of 82 sq.m. and 1 parking space, …
$509,643
2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 94 square meters, an open terrace of 42 square met…
$673,861
1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and 16m2 terrace in a new complex in the Seixal Bay area.This compl…
$368,076
