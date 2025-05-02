Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila Real de Santo Antonio
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal

Vila Nova de Cacela
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Spacious new apartment of 154 square meters.m. with access to 1 parking space and 2 terraces…
$1,00M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side,…
$950,979
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vila Real de Santo Antonio

2 BHK

Properties features in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go