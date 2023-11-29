Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Silves
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Silves, Portugal

2 BHK
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Pera, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms on an area of 110 square meters. With a terrace in the…
€295,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€300,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€290,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€400,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
€365,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€400,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
€380,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€370,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
€360,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€360,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Silves, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir