Apartments for sale in Silves, Portugal

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Apartments in Silves, Portugal

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Alcantarilha e Pera
4
Alcantarilha
4
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7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Nestled within the prestigious landscape of a sought-after golf resort in Alcantarilha, this…
$644,710
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Part of an exclusive set of only six properties this elegant two storey villa, ready for com…
$802,957
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms on an area of 110 square meters. With a terrace in the…
$344,389
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Discover this stunning duplex apartment located in the exclusive gated community of Amendoei…
$609,544
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Part of an exclusive set of only six properties this elegant two storey villa, ready for com…
$791,235
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
This 2+1 bedroom apartment for sale is situated in a high-end golf resort in Alcantarilha, o…
$580,239
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
This terrific two-bedroom ground-floor corner apartment is located in the prestigious Amendo…
$457,158
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Property types in Silves

2 BHK

Properties features in Silves, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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