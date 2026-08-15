Apartments for sale in Sintra, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sintra
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Sintra, Portugal

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sintra, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment in Mem Martins Apartment with good areas and great sun exposur…
$353,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Sintra, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 166 m²
For sale: Spacious 3-bedroom apartment in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sint…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go