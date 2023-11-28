UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Albufeira
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Albufeira, Portugal
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
5
Apartment
Clear all
22 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2
2
100 m²
2 bedroom apartment with sea view and terrace - Albufeira Located in a condominium 2 steps …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
93 m²
3/3
Apartment with 2 bedrooms (1 of them en-suite), in excellent condition, located in the histo…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803
rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
108 m²
1/3
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the historical centre of Albufeira in the small condiminio o…
€298,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380
mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2
2
95 m²
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
1
87 m²
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
€545,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Online tour
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
167 m²
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program 2-Bedroom Apartment with 116sqm of …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
2
122 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
137 m²
Luxury complex consisting of 18 flats with high quality construction and sea views. The fla…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bayline is an exclusive property on the seafront for sale, a complex of apartments with sea …
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Albufeira, Portugal
3
129 m²
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
€510,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.40 and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uniqu…
€465,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
128 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 128.50m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 36.20m² High quality of life with a uni…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70 and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uniqu…
€455,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€455,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€435,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m ² and a veranda of 20.40m ² High quality of life with a u…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1
1
51 m²
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Guia, Portugal
3
€376,485
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ferreiras, Portugal
4
2
148 m²
1/3
This beautiful modern, air conditioned house with pool in Albufeira spans 3 floors. There is…
€448,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351961279864
antonio.martins@habita.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
2
136 m²
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Albufeira, Portugal
3
188 m²
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitche…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Albufeira, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
