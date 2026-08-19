Apartments for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

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Apartments in Albufeira, Portugal

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19 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
This four bedroom penthouse apartment is located within a charming boutique development of j…
$1,52M
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
A modern four bedroom townhouse for sale in Branqueira. This property is situated within a d…
$1,05M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,61M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
This three bedroom duplex apartment for sale is located in Albufeira, within a prestigious p…
$644,710
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning 3-bedroom apartment at the prestigious Pine Cliffs Ocean Suites Resort & Spa o…
$2,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
$590,298
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A modern one bedroom ground floor fully furnished apartment situated on a hill overlooking t…
$334,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
2 Bedroom apartment, sea view Albufeira Presenting this exquisite two-bedroom apartment boas…
$537,698
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1 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
This brand new studio for sale is located in the heart of Olhos D’Água, in Albufeira, just m…
$351,660
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
$983,830
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Nestled within an enchanting development in Albufeira, this luxurious south-facing penthouse…
$5,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern 3-Bedroom Apartment with Sea Views in Exclusive Condominium Praia de Olhos DÁgua, Alb…
$615,405
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the prestigious Balaia Golf Village, this fully furnished 1+1-bedroom apartment o…
$492,324
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Recently renovated with high quality finishes throughout you are automatically greeted by a …
$410,270
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$636,596
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3 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Luxury complex consisting of 18 flats with high quality construction and sea views. The fla…
$623,420
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1 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
$575,871
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedroom apartment with sea view and terrace - Albufeira Located in a condominium 2 steps …
$418,472
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2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
$792,483
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Properties features in Albufeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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