Apartments for sale in Ferragudo, Portugal

7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Quinta Heightsis an exceptional new development offering a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residence…
$623,578
1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Quinta Heights is an exceptional new development offering a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residenc…
$982,929
1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious and airy 1 bedroom ground floor apartment like new with large open space kitchen wi…
$405,117
1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Welcome to an extraordinary living experience managed by Brookes Property Group, a renowned …
$554,292
2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Excellent apartment in a great location just 5 minutes from the beach and the centre of the …
$523,039
1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Quinta Heightsis an exceptional new development offering a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residence…
$873,714
2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Welcome to an extraordinary living experience managed by Brookes Property Group, a renowned …
$873,714
