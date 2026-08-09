Apartments for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

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Apartments in Oeiras, Portugal

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38 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Apartment with 3   bedrooms with an area of 124   sq. m, terrace 17 sq. m, 2 parking spaces …
$827,818
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 94 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces and a balcony…
$606,847
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, an area of 230.90 m2, a terrace and balconies…
$803,350
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 67 sq. m, a balcony of 28 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$532,292
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 74 sq. m, a balcony of 19 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$534,026
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4 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$923,564
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 124 m2 in a new house in the Oeirash district.…
$624,186
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Excellent 2-Bedroom Flat in Oeiras. Discover this excellent 2-bedroom flat in Oeiras, ideal …
$561,333
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
For sale: Three-bedroom apartment in the quiet area of Alto da Terrugem (Paço de Arcos), Sin…
$956,397
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$635,745
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Turquesa   -     it is a unique residential condominium in which the colors of nature reign,…
$560,611
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1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
$364,108
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1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Loft area of 35 square meters. m, mezzanine area of 21 square meters. m, balcony and storero…
$321,918
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
The three-bedroom apartment with an area of 137 square meters is located in the building of …
$762,894
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Living in Miraflores Park means living in an urban environment with a quality life and surro…
$716,658
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$861,145
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 square meters. m, terrace 15 sqm, 2 parking spa…
$699,452
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Apartment 178m2   is located   in the Alto de Alg é s. New condominium, surrendered in Febru…
$890,043
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 109 sq.m., with a common garden of 9 sq.m., a balcony of 22 …
$753,286
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/5
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 102 square meters, with a balcony of 12 square meters an…
$804,453
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Apartment in the new building. Private closed village, under construction (completion date: …
$676,201
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1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in the new El…
$398,785
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2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$506,284
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 102 square meters, with a balcony of 12 square meters an…
$791,814
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 132 m²
This spacious apartment is located in a strategically advantageous location in Oeiras, provi…
$912,100
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1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
This spacious one-bedroom apartment is located in a strategically advantageous location in O…
$538,883
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Apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
Apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Area 1 295 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 155 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is strategically located in the city of Oeiras, providing …
$1,12M
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Apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
Apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Apartments №ALQUIG
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 137 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is strategically located in the city of Oeiras, providing …
$920,281
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