Apartments for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

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Apartments in Setúbal, Portugal

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Seixal
37
Alcochete
6
Grandola
4
Sesimbra
4
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64 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 39 m²
Studio in the tourist complex Sesimbra Golden Beach, located on the first line of the beach,…
$340,614
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1 bedroom apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
$750,505
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and 16m2 terrace in a new complex in the Seixal Bay area.This compl…
$375,253
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2 bedroom apartment in Almada, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Almada, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/6
New 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 122 sq.m. with a balcony and parking in the Riversca…
$802,060
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3 bedroom apartment in Palmela, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
$363,706
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2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$329,068
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3 bedroom apartment in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new exclusive Alc á The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a picturesque ar…
$438,757
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2 bedroom apartment in Almada, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Almada, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment of 100 square meters, with 2 bedrooms located in the residential complex Cacilhas …
$517,762
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2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
$323,295
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Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$473,706
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Setúbal, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Этот новый комплекс расположен в центре Грандолы, что обеспечивает жителям легкий доступ ко …
$311,843
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3 bedroom apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with 3   bedrooms   125   m2   and terrace   107   m2   overlooking the ocean in t…
$571,539
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Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
This five-bedroom townhouse for sale is situated in a residential area of Azeitão, in Setúba…
$525,145
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
$848,648
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1 bedroom apartment in Carvalhal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
$265,563
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2 bedroom apartment in Almada, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Almada, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment of 100 square meters, with 2 bedrooms located in the residential complex Cacilhas …
$513,808
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2 bedroom apartment in Almada, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Almada, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
New 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 122 sq.m. with a balcony and parking in the Riversca…
$795,305
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Fantastic T2 with views over the river and Lisbon. With a privileged location, the property …
$673,600
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2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 107 sq m, balcony of 29 sq m, 1 parking space and storage room in a n…
$466,468
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
New 1-bedroom apartment in Setubal with guaranteed immediate yield. Located next to the Tagu…
$366,002
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
New 1-bedroom apartment in Setubal with guaranteed immediate yield. Located next to the Tagu…
$395,050
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
A new 4-star tourist complex included in the program of the tourism industry, located on the…
$708,766
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
New 1-bedroom apartment in Setubal with guaranteed immediate yield. Located next to the Tagu…
$420,612
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
This beautiful T2 typology apartment is inserted into a private resort-style condominium tha…
$627,432
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A new 4-star tourist complex included in the program of the tourism industry, located on the…
$360,192
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2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Jardins da Arrábida - это зеленый оазис в центре Сетубала. Тихий и безопасный опыт, окруженн…
$483,894
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
New 1-bedroom apartment in Setubal with guaranteed immediate yield. Located next to the Tagu…
$396,212
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
A new 4-star tourist complex included in the program of the tourism industry, located on the…
$366,002
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
New 1-bedroom apartment in Setubal with guaranteed immediate yield. Located next to the Tagu…
$610,003
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1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
A new 4-star tourist complex included in the program of the tourism industry, located on the…
$377,621
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Property types in Setúbal

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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